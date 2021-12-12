Elite Eight loss to Nebraska keeps Texas searching for its first championship since 2012

As Nebraska's volleyball team celebrated at Gregory Gym on Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns filed past the Huskers in a single-file line.

A senior middle blocker who had just played her last match in a Texas uniform, Brionne Butler sought out a lengthy hug from someone in the crowd. Her Texas teammates, though, slowly walked into the locker room and offseason.

Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst each contributed 15 kills and Nebraska advanced to the Final Four with a 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 victory. Eight months after it ended the 2020-21 season with a loss in the NCAA's championship match, Texas (27-2) once again fell short of winning its first national title since 2012.

"We've been together for the last 18 months working towards a common goal," UT junior Skylar Fields said. "We got to where we wanted to last year and we didn't end well. I think that we dedicated the entire summer and this whole fall trying to get back there and finish a goal. Losing right now, it hits way harder."

After dropping the first two sets in front of an announced crowd of 5,080 — the largest crowd in Gregory Gym's history — Texas attempted to extend its season with another rally. Texas earned a 25-23 win in the third set. It then looked like the Longhorns had seized the momentum on a fourth-frame swing by junior Logan Eggleston.

The volleyball hit by Eggleston found the floor. The All-American, however, was called for an attacking error. Instead of UT pulling within 15-13, the Huskers had a 16-12 lead. Nebraska (25-7) scored the match's next four points and Texas never got any closer than two points.

After the ruling against Eggleston, both the player and her coach voiced their objections to the officials. Eggleston and UT coach Jerritt Elliott continued to steadfastly disagree with the call after the match.

"They said I caught and threw the ball," Eggleston said. "I've been doing that the whole season. I don't know how that one's much different, but you can't change it."

That call aside, Texas still had to shoulder much of the blame for its second loss of the season. Against the Huskers, the NCAA Tournament's second overall seed had 14 service errors and nine receiving errors. At one point in the match, Elliott pulled starting setter Jhenna Gabriel in the hopes that Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres could give the team a spark.

Most notably, miscues cost Texas a chance to steal the second set from the Huskers. Down the stretch, kills from Fields tied that set at 22-22 and 23-23. But Texas followed up both of those set-tying kills with a service error. On the set point, Eggleston was unable to handle a serve and Kayla Caffey slammed home the wayward volleyball for the win.

"That kind of summed up the whole night," Elliott said. "That's kind of what we were. We fought back and we put ourselves in a position. The things we could control, we take didn't control of."

Said Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames: "Our whole mentality for this match was to be bulletproof and to go on to the next play. I think you have to have that mindset in those big games because they make great plays and you've just got to move on and go to the next play."

Texas got 20 kills from both Eggleston and Fields. Fields, though, needed to take 45 swings. Eggleston had 53 attacking attempts. Facing a Nebraska wall that used three 6-4 players — Lauren Stivrins, Lindsay Krause and Batenhorst — and the 6-3 Kubik, a Texas offense that was leading the nation with its .347 hitting percentage hit just .250.

In her last game at Texas, Butler had four kills and eight blocks. Sydney Peterson, the only other senior on the UT roster, served four aces.

"We poured every day into trying to win something for them because we lost last year. We wanted to make sure that they could leave here with the national championship," Fields said. "Losing them, it's going to be awful, but we're going to try to bounce back."

Notes: Hames was named the Most Outstanding Player for a Gregory Gym-hosted regional that also included Washington and Illinois. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Eggleston, Fields and Butler. ... Outside of Eggleston and Fields, no Longhorn had more than four kills. ... Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun, the former Longhorn who transferred after the 2017 season, did not play on Saturday.