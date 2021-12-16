All-American libero Zoe Fleck to transfer to Texas for the 2022 volleyball season

Texas announced on Thursday morning that former UCLA libero Zoe Fleck will join the Longhorns for the 2022 volleyball season.

Fleck is coming off a season in which she averaged 3.99 digs per set. Playing on a UCLA team that reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament, Fleck was named the Pac-12's libero of the year.

Fleck was also named the Pac-12's top libero for the 2021 spring season. From 2018-19, Fleck played at UC Santa Barbara. She was a member of a Gauchos team that played in Gregory Gym and pushed Texas to five sets during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Fleck had 14 digs and two aces in that match.

The addition of Fleck will bolster the back row of UT's defense, which struggled at times during the 2021 season. Nalani Iosia, who was the Texas libero this fall, and defensive specialist Reilly Heinrich will both be juniors next season. Emma Halter, the top recruit in the state of Indiana, recently signed with Texas.

Earlier this week, Fleck was placed on the third team of the AVCA's All-American team. Cat McCoy's honorable mention in 2017 is the only time that a Texas libero has ever been recognized by the AVCA's All-American committee.

In addition to adding an All-American to its roster, Texas will retain a few All-Americans as well. On Wednesday, outside hitter Logan Eggleston (first team), middle blocker Brionne Butler (first team) and opposite hitter Skylar Fields (third team) were also honored by the AVCA. Eggleston and Fields are set to return next season alongside veteran setter Jhenna Gabriel, who was a third-team All-American during the 2020-21 campaign.

Texas went 27-2 during the 2021 season. The Longhorns earned the second overall seed in the NCAA Tournament but suffered an Elite Eight elimination against Nebraska.