Texas loses All-American volleyball player Skylar Fields to the transfer portal

After three years on campus, Texas opposite hitter Skylar Fields is moving on.

A Texas source confirmed to the American-Statesman on Friday that Fields has entered the transfer portal. Inside Texas was first to report the news.

During a 2021 season that ended in the Elite Eight, Fields hit .331. Her 3.57 kills per set ranked behind only Logan Eggleston (3.91) on the Texas roster. Fields was named a third-team All-American by the AVCA on Wednesday.

Over UT's last two runs in the NCAA Tournament, the 6-2 Fields established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Fields registered at least 15 kills in six of the nine postseason matches that Texas played in during that span:

Wright State (April 15, 2021): 5 kills, .267 hitting percentage

5 kills, .267 hitting percentage Penn State (April 18, 2021): 21 kills, .500 hitting percentage

21 kills, .500 hitting percentage Nebraska (April 19, 2021): 18 kills, .630 hitting percentage

18 kills, .630 hitting percentage Wisconsin (April 22, 2021): 12 kills, .211 hitting percentage

12 kills, .211 hitting percentage Kentucky (April 24, 2021): 16 kills, .278 hitting percentage

16 kills, .278 hitting percentage Sacred Heart (Dec. 2, 2021): 11 kills, .476 hitting percentage

11 kills, .476 hitting percentage Rice (Dec. 3, 2021): 18 kills, .432 hitting percentage

18 kills, .432 hitting percentage Washington (Dec. 9, 2021): 15 kills, .190 hitting percentage

15 kills, .190 hitting percentage Nebraska (Dec. 11, 2021): 20 kills, .333 hitting percentage

The exuberant and energetic Fields was rated by PrepVolleyball.com as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019. A Missouri City product, Fields has two years of eligibility remaining.

Fields will exit Gregory Gym alongside Madison Williams, a reserve outside hitter, and backup setter Naomi Cabello. A UT source has additionally confirmed Williams' decision to enter the transfer portal, which was also reported first by Inside Texas.

Limited by a knee injury that she suffered while in high school, Williams only played in two matches at Texas. Since the 2020-21 season will be forgiven by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic and she can count this fall as her redshirt campaign, the 6-2 Williams has four years of eligibility remaining.

Cabello announced earlier this week that she was transferring to North Carolina State. Cabello was regarded as a top-ten prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Even with these departures, the Texas roster will still be stacked with talent in 2022. A three-time All-American, Eggleston has one year left in Austin. Three additional returnees — middle blocker Asjia O'Neal, setter Jhenna Gabriel and outside hitter Molly Phillips — earned all-conference honors this fall, and incoming transfer Zoe Fleck has been the Pac-12's top libero the past two seasons.

Texas also signed a recruiting class that included outside hitter Devin Kahahawai, middle blocker Marianna Singletary and defensive specialist Emma Halter. Kahahawai, Singletary and Halter were rated by PrepVolleyball.com as the best recruits from the states of Hawaii, South Carolina and Indiana.