All-American volleyball player Skylar Fields chooses to transfer from Texas to USC

Former Texas volleyball player Skylar Fields is moving to Los Angeles.

Fields said on Wednesday night that she will transfer to USC. A 6-2 opposite hitter from Missouri City, Fields has two years of eligibility remaining. She entered the transfer portal last month.

In an announcement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Fields wrote that she was "forever grateful for my time at Texas." She did not offer an explanation as to why she elected to transfer. Several of Fields' former teammates at Texas later congratulated her on her decision.

"USC is getting one of the best," UT defensive specialist Reilly Heinrich exclaimed on Instagram.

What can she expect at USC?

Back in 2019, Fields had 14 kills and a .458 hitting percentage in UT's four-set win over USC. That was the second match of Fields' collegiate career.

Fields has played in 83 matches since. Over her three seasons at Texas, Fields averaged 3.11 kills per set. The AVCA recognized Fields as a third-team All-American in 2021.

Fields will join a USC team that went 15-15 last season. The only Trojan who averaged more than three kills per set was fifth-year senior Brooke Botkin.

Golden:Elliott, Texas volleyball team have some work to do for 2022

Where does her departure leave Texas?

Fields leaves behind a Texas team that was already looking to replace departing seniors Brionne Butler, who was an All-American middle blocker the past two seasons, and Sydney Petersen. Longtime UT assistant coach Tonya Johnson also took over the volleyball program at LSU this off-season.

The cupboard is not bare at UT, however. Three-time All-American outside hitter Logan Eggleston will be among the team's returnees in 2022. Setter Jhenna Gabriel, who earned All-American accolades during the 2020 season, will also be back. Texas has accepted a transfer from Zoe Fleck, an All-American libero from UCLA. The top-rated recruit from the states of Indiana (defensive specialist Emma Halter), Hawaii (outside hitter Devin Kahahawai) and South Carolina (middle blocker Marianna Singletary) signed with Texas this past November.