National champion Madi Skinner transfers to Texas to continue her volleyball career

Nearly nine months after she helped prevent Texas from winning a national championship, Madi Skinner will aid the Longhorns in their elusive search for gold.

Skinner announced on Sunday that she will transfer to Texas to play volleyball. A 6-2 outside hitter who claims Katy as her hometown, Skinner spent the past two seasons at Kentucky.

In a post on Instagram, Skinner wrote that she was "Honored to have had the opportunity to wear blue for the past 2 years. Thank you Kentucky Volleyball, my amazing teammates and BBN for all the love and support over the past 2 years. With that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be coming back to Tx! Hook ‘em!"

In the replies to Skinner's announcement, Texas standout Logan Eggleston wrote that she was "So so so excited!!!!!!!!" UT setter Jhenna Gabriel added "welcome to the party."

This past season, Skinner averaged a team-best 3.78 kills per set and hit at a .282 rate. Defensively, she contributed 1.21 digs and 0.48 blocks per set. Skinner earned an honorable mention on the AVCA's All-American team.

As a freshman, Skinner was a key member of Kentucky's national championship team. In the NCAA's title match for the 2020-21 season, Skinner hit .455 with 19 kills. The team the Wildcats beat in four sets that evening in April? Texas.

For Texas, the arrival of Skinner will lighten the blow of All-American opposite hitter Skylar Fields' transfer to USC. The Longhorns also saw reserves Naomi Cabello and Madison Williams leave for North Carolina State, but libero Zoe Fleck joined the team after earning All-American accolades at UCLA.

Texas went 27-2 during the 2021 season. A loss to Nebraska in the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament kept Texas from contending for its first NCAA title since 2012.