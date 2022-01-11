Texas makes a 'home run hire' in adding Olympian Jordan Larson to its coaching staff

Making what he referred to as a "home run hire," Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott announced on Tuesday night that Jordan Larson will join the Longhorns as an assistant coach.

Larson replaces longtime assistant Tonya Johnson on Elliott's coaching staff. Last month, Johnson was hired to run the volleyball program at LSU.

This will be the first coaching job for Larson. As a player, however, Larson's résumé, speaks for itself.

Larson is a three-time Olympian who has served as a captain for Team USA since 2017. This summer, Team USA won its first-ever gold medal in indoor women's volleyball.

The 35-year-old Larson joined the U.S. Women's National Team in 2009. She was named the MVP of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“This is a home run hire,” Elliott said in a press release. “To have the most accomplished outside hitter in the history of USA Volleyball come be part of our program is so exciting. For our athletes that aspire to be part of the national team to have someone that eats, drinks and sleeps volleyball will be an incredible opportunity. Jordan loves the game, wants to give back and will be a great mentor to all of the ladies that come into our program.”

Larson played collegiately at Nebraska from 2005-08. A three-time All-American, Larson finished her time with the Huskers with 1,600 kills and 1,410 digs. Her 186 career aces are still a school record.

As a sophomore, Larson helped lead the Huskers to a national championship. Her Nebraska teams also went 5-3 against Texas.