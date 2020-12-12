Women’s preview: No. 23 Texas vs. Tennessee

No. 23 Texas (4-1) vs. Tennessee (3-1)

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: ESPN/105.3 FM

About the series: Tennessee leads 25-16. Texas recorded a 66-60 win when these teams met last year in Knoxville.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: Over his eight years at Mississippi State, Schaefer went 7-4 against SEC rival Tennessee. ... So far this season, Collier (44 points vs. North Texas on Nov. 29) and sophomore guard Karisma Ortiz (15 points vs. Idaho on Dec. 9) have both scored their career highs. ... Warren is responsible for 10 of the 19 charges that Texas has drawn. ... Freshman guard Ashley Chevalier will miss her second straight game with a broken nose.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Lady Vols: Tennessee suffered its lone loss against West Virginia in last week's Big 12/SEC Challenge. That 79-73 game was decided in overtime. ... Tennessee's leading scorer in all four of its games, Burrell has yet to be held under 18 points this season. ... The 14 3-pointers that Tennessee knocked down in Thursday's thrashing of Furman was the fourth-most in school history. ... After leading the SEC with her 86 blocks last season, 6-5 center Tamari Key has swatted away 11 shots over Tennessee's first four games.