Associated Press once again promotes Texas in its women's basketball poll

For the third week in a row, the Texas Longhorns have earned a promotion.

The UT women's basketball team was ranked 22nd in the Associated Press' basketball poll, which was released on Monday. The previous two weeks, Texas was listed 23rd and 25th in the national rankings. Texas was unranked in the AP's preseason poll.

Stanford topped the AP's poll for the second straight week. The only other Big 12 team that made an appearance in this week's rankings was No. 7 Baylor.

Texas recorded a 73-48 win over Idaho in its only game this past week. The Longhorns were supposed to play Tennessee at the Erwin Center on Sunday, but that game was postponed because of contact tracing issues.

UT is set to host Kansas in its conference opener this Thursday.

The American-Statesman casts one of the AP's 30 ballots. Here is how the American-Statesman's Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parenthesis: