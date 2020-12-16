Following Tennessee and Kansas postponements, Texas adds Drake to its schedule

After two subtractions, the Texas Longhorns finally got to do some addition this week.

On Wednesday, the Texas women officially added Drake to their basketball schedule. The Longhorns will host Drake at the Erwin Center this Friday night. The game will tip at 7 p.m. It will be televised by the Longhorn Network.

Texas has had to postpone its last two games. Due to contact tracing issues at UT, a matchup with Tennessee this past Sunday was called off. A day later, the Big 12 cited its interruption guidelines as the reason why Texas and Kansas were no longer playing this Thursday.

The Longhorns have not yet rescheduled those games against Tennessee and Kansas. In its announcement, the Big 12 said it would work with Texas and Kansas on finding a new date for that conference contest.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schedules across the country have been in flux this season. Earlier this month, Texas coach Vic Schaefer told reporters that the late start to the season cost the Longhorns games against Stanford, Arizona and South Florida. Those teams were ranked first, sixth and 23rd in the Associated Press' poll this week.

Schaefer has been asked if he'd look for replacement games during the season. Schaefer said he would and that South Florida coach Jose Fernandez would be his first call.

"I think you've got to have that kind of flexibility," Schaefer said. "It'd be nice if you could fill it with somebody comparable to who you're losing. In our case, our schedule's pretty good. I wouldn't want to fill it with somebody in the 300s (RPI).

"That'd be our perspective. But now at the same time, I'm not just not going to play if I can't find the optimum person to play. We need to play."

A member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Drake is 2-3 this season. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Last season, Drake had compiled 22 wins before the season was cancelled.

Ranked 22nd nationally, Texas is 4-1 this season. Texas holds a 2-1 lead in its all-time series with Drake, but the two teams last met in 1984.