Women’s preview: No. 22 Texas vs. Drake

No. 22 Texas (4-1) vs. Drake (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 2-1. The two teams last met in 1984 when UT opened the NCAA Tournament with a 96-60 win.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: After having its last two games against Tennessee and Kansas postponed, Texas added this game against Drake to the schedule. ... Dating back to last season, Baylor is the only team to hold Collier under 10 points over her last 18 games. ... Twelve of UT's 31 3-pointers this season were knocked down in a rout of Idaho on Dec. 9. In UT's last game, Lambert made her first start for Texas. She had started 77 times at Duke.

About the Bulldogs: Drake reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and recorded 22 wins and a top-25 RPI last season. ... Two of Drake's losses this season were dealt by teams (Iowa, South Dakota State) that received at least one vote in this week's AP poll. ... Monahan has made 101 straight starts. ... The seven 3-pointers hit by Collier in a 103-97 loss to Iowa on Dec. 2 were tied for the third-most in school history.