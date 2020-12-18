No. 22 Texas 101, Drake 80: Longhorns emerge from a short hiatus with points aplenty

Following an unexpected break and facing an unexpected opponent, Texas returned to the basketball court with a 101-80 win over Drake on Friday.

Five Longhorns finished with double-digit point totals in the game, which was UT's first since Dec. 9. The 22nd-ranked Longhorns improved to 5-1 with the victory at the Erwin Center.

Were the Longhorns rusty at all in the 21-point win?

"Not so much rusty, a little (winded)," junior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor said.

As recently as a week ago, Drake was not on Texas' radar. The only Big 12 program that Drake was thinking about was an Iowa State team that it plays annually.

Texas, though, found itself with plenty of free time this week. Just hours before the tip-off of a game against Tennessee this past Sunday, a postponement was announced due to contact tracing issues among the Longhorns. The next day, the Big 12 called off a Thursday tilt between Texas and Kansas, which was having problems of its own.

UT coach Vic Schaefer said there's a message board that is used for scheduling. Once Texas was cleared to play, the Longhorns started searching for a game.At first, Texas attempted to reschedule with Tennessee. The Lady Vols, however, had already moved on and added a contest with No. 15 Indiana.

So Texas and Drake began talking. A contract between the two teams was signed after the Bulldogs' game at South Dakota State on Tuesday night.

In Drake, Texas got a formidable foe. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Drake had a 22-8 record before the 2020 postseason was cut short. Drake also ended last season with the 25th-best RPI. For comparison's sake, Texas went 19-11 during the 2019-20 season and was slotted 18 spots behind Drake in the RPI rankings.

"I wasn't interested in playing a lower Division I or a three-name directional school," Schaefer said. "We needed to play somebody good."

On Friday, Texas didn't appear rusty despite its nine-day layover. In the first quarter, the Longhorns put up 33 points. UT had 59 points by halftime.

That offensive outburst occurred despite Texas getting just two free throws from junior forward Charli Collier. Sophomore guard Celeste Taylor was also not in uniform because of a foot injury. With 25.0 and 13.4 points per game, Collier and Taylor were UT's two leading scorers.

But after scoring 22 points over the first two quarters, Allen-Taylor entered the halftime intermission with a new career high. Allen-Taylor knocked down nine free throws and six of her nine field goal attempts in the first half.

"They were double-teaming so much in the paint so it really opened up so much for the guards," Allen-Taylor said. "It was just my night tonight but it could have been anybody's night."

Drake, which had previously scored 99 points against Minnesota and 97 points against Iowa, kept the first-half score respectable with 44 points of their own. Texas then led by as many as 31 points in the second half.

A basket by Lauren Ebo in the game's final minute helped UT hit the 100-point mark for the second time this season. Over the previous six seasons, Texas had three 100-point games.

In addition to scoring 23 points, the 5-8 Allen-Taylor grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds. Texas also got considerable contributions from Audrey Warren (18 points), Collier (17 points), Ebo (14 points) and Kyra Lambert (11 points).

Defensively, Texas gave up 70 points for the first time this season.The Bulldogs made half of their 64 shots and distributed 18 assists. Texas also forced 21 turnovers and recorded a season-high 16 steals.

"I think we just need to keep working really hard in practice," Ebo said. "A lot of their points came from transition so I think we need to work on that."

Tip-ins: Next on the schedule for Texas is a trip to Kansas State on Monday. This will be UT's conference opener and first road game of the season. ... Ebo also had seven rebounds in her debut with the Longhorns. A transfer from Penn State, Ebo received a waiver to play from the NCAA on Wednesday. ... Drake (2-4) was led by Maddie Monahan's 28 points. ... Schaefer said Taylor won't be available until after Christmas. Freshman forward DeYona Gaston, who sat with an undisclosed injury, should return to the team by Monday.