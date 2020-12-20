Women’s preview: No. 22 Texas at Kansas State

MONDAY'S GAME

No. 22 Texas at Kansas State

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

TV/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 23-17. The Longhorns and Wildcats split their two games last season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: Sophomore guard Celeste Taylor (foot) will miss her second straight game. Averaging 13.4 points per game, she's UT's second-leading scorer. ... Allen-Taylor set career highs for points (23) and rebounds (10) in Friday's 101-80 win over Drake. ... In her UT debut on Friday, junior center Lauren Ebo contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. ... Lambert and Ortiz both have distributed 12 assists while combining for just five turnovers.

About the Wildcats: Picked to finish fourth in the Big 12's preseason poll, Kansas State opened conference play with a 22-point loss to Iowa State. ... Lee is shooting a Big 12-best 62.5% from the field. ... The last time she saw the Longhorns, Goodson played all 40 minutes for Texas Tech in an 81-66 loss on Feb. 9. ... At 6-7, reserve center Taylor Lauterbach is the tallest player in Kansas State's history.