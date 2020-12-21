Off to a 5-1 start, Texas claims a top-20 ranking in the Associated Press' poll

The Texas women have continued their ascension in the Associated Press' basketball poll.

The Longhorns were tied with South Florida for 20th place in this week's rankings, which were released on Monday. Texas was ranked 22nd last week.

This is UT's highest ranking since it was the No. 15 team in last year's preseason poll.

Texas (5-1) only played once last week. In a game that was added to the schedule just a few days earlier, UT posted a 101-80 win over Drake on Friday night.

Texas will open conference play with a trip to Kansas State on Monday night. The Longhorns are then off until Dec. 29.

The American-Statesman casts one of the AP's 30 ballots. Here is how the American-Statesman's Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parenthesis: