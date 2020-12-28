Texas is once again rewarded by the Associated Press

After a mostly uneventful holiday break, Texas was ranked 19th by The Associated Press on Monday.

This is the fifth straight week that Texas has climbed at least one spot in the rankings. The AP had UT and South Florida tied for 20th place in last week's poll. One week later, Texas earned 175 points while South Florida received 168 points and slipped to No. 21.

UT played only once last week. The Longhorns opened conference action with a 62-52 win at Kansas State on Dec. 21.

Not much movement was expected in the AP poll, which was topped by Stanford for a fourth straight week. Fourteen of the ranked teams did not play last week. UCLA was the only ranked school that lost over the past seven days, and the Bruins were dealt that defeat by Stanford.

Texas (6-1) will host Lamar (1-6) on Tuesday afternoon. The Longhorns then have Iowa State coming to town Sunday.

How Danny Davis voted

The American-Statesman casts one of AP's 30 ballots. Here is how Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parentheses: