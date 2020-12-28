Women’s preview: No. 19 Texas vs. Lamar

TUESDAY'S GAME

No. 19 Texas vs. Lamar

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 6-2. These two teams last met in 2009.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: This is UT's first game since Dec. 21. Due to coronavirus concerns, no fans will be in attendance on Tuesday. … On Monday, Schaefer said it hadn't yet been decided if sophomore guard Celeste Taylor (foot) will miss her third straight game. … Allen-Taylor is playing a team-high 32.2 minutes per game. Allen-Taylor’s season-high as a sophomore was 25 minutes and she topped 20 minutes of playing time in only eight of her 29 appearances. … Collier’s 52 made free throws rank second nationally.

About the Cardinals: Lamar has dropped 77-61 and 80-63 games to a Texas A&M team that was ranked ninth in this week’s AP poll. Texas A&M also beat Texas 66-61 earlier this month. … Senior Jadyn Pimentel ranks seventh in the Lamar record books in career assists (279) and fourth in career steals (254). … Hastings and McQueen both set their career-highs with a 29-point game last season. … Franklin was successfully recruited to play at Texas A&M by Schaefer when he was an assistant coach for the Aggies, and she worked on Schaefer's Mississippi State staff for three seasons. Former Texas guard Empress Davenport is in her second season as an assistant at Lamar.