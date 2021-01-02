Women’s preview: No. 19 Texas vs. Iowa State

SUNDAY'S GAME

No. 19 Texas vs. Iowa State

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: ESPN2/105.3 FM

About the series: Iowa State leads 21-19. Last season, these two teams split their series.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: Texas and Iowa State were respectively ranked second and third in the Big 12's preseason poll. ... The Longhorns have made only four of the 25 3-pointers they have attempted over their last two games. ... The 27 points scored by Collier at Kansas State on Dec. 21 was a career-high against a Big 12 opponent. ... A team spokesperson said Taylor will return after missing UT's last three games with a foot injury. The Longhorns are expected to be without forwards Audrey Warren (concussion protocol) and Lauren Ebo (undisclosed reasons).

About the Cyclones: Iowa State has recorded 82-73 and 69-51 wins during its last two trips to the Erwin Center. ... Ryan registered 10 of her conference-high 54 assists while also scoring 20 points in an 85-67 win over Drake. That game was played four days after UT beat Drake 101-80 on Dec. 18. ... Joens leads the Big 12 in scoring and her younger sister, Aubrey, is averaging 6.4 points per game for the Cyclones. ... Scott scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season.