No. 19 Texas 74, Iowa State 59: Allen-Taylor's long day ends with a win, 'Iron Woman' tag

Like many people, Joanne Allen-Taylor opened the new year by running a lot.

Allen-Taylor never left the court on Sunday in Texas' 74-59 win over Iowa State at the Erwin Center. Her 16 points led the way for the 19th-ranked Longhorns, who won their second game in Big 12 play.

Since Texas (8-1, 2-0) went after Iowa State's offense with a full-court attack, those 40 minutes may have felt like 400 for Allen-Taylor. The junior guard, however, seemed to argue afterward that games are actually a walk in the park.

"I wish you could see us practice every day," she said. "It's harder, it's way, way harder. And our offseason conditioning was 10 times harder than what practice was. (It) got us prepared for these games."

For the second time in a week, fans were not allowed into the Erwin Center. That left fewer witnesses to a duel between the teams that were ranked second and third in the Big 12's preseason poll.

With less than 30 seconds left in the first half, the Longhorns and Cyclones were locked in their fifth tie of the game. Texas guard Karisma Ortiz, though, hit a 3-pointer to give the Horns a 36-33 halftime lead.

Texas needed only five minutes into the second half to separate themselves from the Cyclones for good: a DeYona Gaston basket, then a 3-pointer from Allen-Taylor, then another Allen-Taylor basket for the 10-point lead. Ortiz added two more 3-pointers in a 45-second span. By the time a media timeout was called with 4:50 left in the third quarter, Texas was leading 49-39.

Texas scored 24 points in the third. Iowa State (6-4, 2-1) never got closer than nine in the fourth.

"We came out with great intensity and we knew we could get out in transition a little bit and start sharing the ball a little more," Allen-Taylor said. "That's how we got those good looks. We just knocked it down."

Surmised Ortiz: "I think we did a lot better job of finding the open person, continuing to pass the ball around."

A Texas team that had only 11 available players in the first place this season was again short-handed on Sunday. Forward Audrey Warren missed her second straight game due to concussion protocols. Center Lauren Ebo wasn't even at the Erwin Center for undisclosed reasons.

So, six Longhorns logged at least 24 minutes. Four topped the 30-minute mark.

During her first two years, Allen-Taylor never played more than 27 minutes in a game. Sunday marked her first 40-minute marathon, though she entered the game averaging a team-high 32.1 minutes this season.

"She was Iron Woman tonight," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said.

Texas had five scorers in double-digits. In addition to Allen-Taylor, Ortiz and Charli Collier each chipped in 14 points. Gaston added 13 and Kyra Lambert 10.

Iowa State was led by guard Ashley Joens, who scored 19 points. The Cyclones were playing for the first time since Dec. 22 and shot 38.8% from the field and committed 17 turnovers.

Jones (25.9 ppg) and Collier (24.6) are the Big 12's two leading scorers. Joens outscored Collier but missed 13 of her 17 field goals. Collier scored her points on 4-for-10 shooting.

Tip-ins: Texas is off until a trip to West Virginia on Saturday. ... After missing three games with a foot injury, sophomore guard Celeste Taylor came off the bench and scored five points. ... Eight of Collier's 14 rebounds were offensive. ... Schaefer said he hopes to have Ebo back next week.