Big 12 honors DeYona Gaston as Texas makes another move in the AP poll

On Monday, Texas was recognized by both the Big 12 and the Associated Press.

The Big 12 announced on Monday that UT forward DeYona Gaston has been named its freshman of the week. This is the first weekly award for Gaston, a 6-2 forward from Pearland.

Gaston aided UT in both of its wins last week. In a rout of Lamar on Tuesday, Gaston came off the bench and scored a career-high 18 points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded the first double-double of her collegiate career. Texas then inserted Gaston into the starting lineup on Sunday and she had 13 points and eight rebounds against Iowa State.

For the season, Gaston is averaging 8.3 points per game. She has started twice for the Longhorns.

Following those wins over Lamar and Iowa State, Texas now boasts a five-game winning streak. The Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) also moved into the No. 17 slot in the Associated Press' poll on Monday. Texas was ranked 19th last week.

Texas and No. 6 Baylor (8-1, 3-0) were the only Big 12 teams that made the AP's cut this week. Stanford was ranked first for a fifth straight week.

UT has only one game on this week's schedule. The Longhorns will travel to West Virginia (7-2, 1-2) on Saturday.

How Danny Davis voted

The American-Statesman casts one of AP's 30 ballots. Here is how Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parentheses: