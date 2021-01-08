Women’s preview: No. 17 Texas at West Virginia

SATURDAY'S GAME

No. 17 Texas at West Virginia

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va

TV/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 13-7. Last season, these two teams split their series.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: This is only UT's second road game of the season. ... On Wednesday, Collier was among the 25 players named to the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award. ... After scoring 31 points in her two games last week, Gaston was named the Big 12's freshman of the week. ... In a 74-59 win over Iowa State on Sunday, Texas hit nine 3-pointers. The Longhorns had been 4-for-25 on long-range shots over their previous two games.

About the Mountaineers: Two of West Virginia's last three games have been postponed, but the team did earn its first conference win on Jan. 3 in a 90-72 victory at Oklahoma. ... Gondrezick has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in five of West Virginia's games. ... With 121, Niblack ranks seventh in the West Virginia record books for career blocks. Averaging 2.2 blocks per game this winter, Niblack needs 25 more stuffs to overtake fifth place. ... Reserve guard Jayla Hemingway (4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds per game) played for Schaefer at Mississippi State last season.