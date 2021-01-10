Vic Schaefer on West Virginia's Kysre Gondrezick: 'I admire her for her courage today'

Texas had a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 92-58 loss at West Virginia.

The beating was Texas' worst in Big 12 play since a 38-point loss to Kansas in 2013. The 17th-ranked Longhorns (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) had no answer for West Virginia senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, who led all scorers with 24 points.

Gondrezick was playing with a heavy heart following the death of her father. Grant Gondrezick, who passed away earlier in the week, played two seasons in the NBA with Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers.

After Saturday's game, Texas coach Vic Schaefer applauded Gondrezick for her play. Gondrezick also paced West Virginia (8-2, 2-2) with her five assists and two steals.

Said Schaefer: "You've got to tip your hat to that kid. I admire her for her courage today because that was a courageous thing that she did. I'm sure her daddy is awfully proud of her. Her whole team, I think, rallied around her. i kind of knew that was coming, but at the same time it doesn't give us an excuse for not being very competitive today."

Even though postgame contact between competitors has become less common during the coronavirus pandemic, Schaefer sought out Gondrezick after the game to express his condolences. Texas star Charli Collier also remained on the court and offered Gondrezick a hug.

Gondrezick later took to Twitter to thank the Longhorns for their postgame actions. She referred to Schaefer as a "class act."