No. 21 Texas stumbles in the Associated Press' poll after a blowout loss in West Virginia

For the first time this season, Texas is moving backwards in the rankings.

Texas was ranked 21st when the Associated Press released its weekly poll on Monday. UT was the 17th team listed in last week's ranking. Since they were omitted from the AP's preseason poll, the Longhorns had moved up at least one spot in each of the five subsequent rankings.

Texas had a five-game winning streak snapped in a 92-58 loss at West Virginia on Saturday. The 34-point loss was UT's worst in Big 12 play since the 2012-2013 season.

Two days later, the AP's voters punished the Longhorns for that loss with a four-spot demotion. Six of the 29 voters who voted for Texas last week dropped the Longhorns from their ballots.

Texas (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) will play twice this week. Kansas (5-2, 1-0) is UT's guest on Thursday. A trip to Texas Tech (6-5, 1-4) on Sunday is also on the Longhorns' schedule.

How Danny Davis voted

The American-Statesman casts one of AP's 30 ballots. Here is how Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parentheses: