Women’s preview: No. 21 Texas vs. Kansas

THURSDAY'S GAME

No. 21 Texas vs. Kansas

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 29-11. Last season, these two teams split their series.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: Neither Audrey Warren (concussion protocol) nor Lauren Ebo (undisclosed reasons) have played since the holiday break, but Schaefer said both players would be available for Thursday's game. ... Texas has used six different starting lineups this season. ... UT ranks second in the Big 12 with 106 steals. Celeste Taylor is responsible for 24 of those swipes. ... In the Big 12, Gaston's 20 blocks have been bested by only Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack (47) and West Virginia's Kari Niblack (22).

About the Jayhawks: Due to postponements related to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, Kansas has not played since a 78-59 win over New Mexico State on Dec. 29. ... Thomas scored 21 points in both games against Texas last season. ... A guard and graduate transfer who previously played at Utah and Maine, Julie Brosseau is averaging 10.1 points per game off Kansas' bench. ... Kansas assistant Terry Nooner worked with the post players at Texas last season.