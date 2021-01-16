Women’s preview: No. 21 Texas at Texas Tech

SUNDAY'S GAME

No. 21 Texas at Texas Tech

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock

TV/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 75-29. Over the course of UT's 14-game winning streak in this series, only three games have been decided by less than 10 points.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: The 28 points scored by Collier in a 79-72 win over Kansas on Thursday was the all-conference honoree's best-ever offensive output in a Big 12 game. ... Texas has scored at least 20 points off of turnovers in eight of its games. ... In its last two games against West Virginia and Kansas, Texas has been outscored 94-58 in the paint. ... Schaefer said on Saturday that Audrey Warren will play after missing the last four games while in the concussion protocol. A 5-9 junior, Warren is averaging 13.1 points per game.

About the Lady Raiders: The Lady Raiders have lost four straight games under new coach Krista Gerlich, a key player on Texas Tech's 1993 NCAA title team who took over this summer following the firing of Marlene Stollings. ... While playing at Oklahoma State last season, Gray ranked second in the Big 12 with her 19.3 points per game. ... Gray (28 points), Murray (18 points) and Maka Jackson (11 points) all scored their season highs in an 83-78 loss at West Virginia on Wednesday. ... The Lady Raiders are 6-3 at home. With capacity capped at 25% at the United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech is averaging 2,504 fans.