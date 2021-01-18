Texas moves out of the Associated Press' poll following an upset loss at Texas Tech

After a seven-week stay in the national rankings, Texas was evicted by the Associated Press on Monday.

Texas wasn't among the 25 teams listed when the AP released its weekly rankings. UT hadn't been unranked since the AP released its preseason poll. The Longhorns climbed as high as 17th during a seven-week run as a ranked team.

Ranked 21st last week, Texas still appeared on 12 of the 29 ballots that were counted on Monday. The 49 points it collected were the 27th-most. The Longhorns fell 12 points shy of No. 25 Tennessee.

Texas recorded a 79-72 win over Kansas last week, but it also suffered an upset loss at unranked Texas Tech on Sunday. In a 74-66 defeat that snapped a 14-game winning streak against Texas Tech, the Longhorns were doomed by a third quarter in which they missed 17 of their 19 shots. Charli Collier led the Longhorns with her 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The loss for Texas came a day after Baylor was upset at home by Iowa State. Baylor and UT were the only Big 12 teams ranked by the AP last week. On Monday, No. 9 Baylor and No. 24 Iowa State were left to represent the Big 12.

Texas (9-3, 3-2 Big 12) will look to rebound against TCU (6-5, 1-5) at home on Wednesday. A trip to Iowa State (9-4, 5-1) is on UT's Saturday schedule.

How Danny Davis voted

The American-Statesman casts one of AP's 30 ballots. Here is how Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parentheses:

Louisville (12-0) North Carolina State (10-0) South Carolina (9-1) Stanford (11-1) Connecticut (7-0) Maryland (11-1) Texas A&M (13-1) UCLA (82) Baylor (8-2) Michigan (10-0) Arizona (10-2) Kentucky (10-3) South Florida (10-1) Oregon (9-3) West Virginia (10-2) Mississippi State (8-4) Arkansas (11-4) Indiana (8-3) South Dakota State (11-2) Gonzaga (12-2) Iowa State (9-4) Ohio State (7-1) DePaul (8-3) Georgia (12-1) Northwestern (7-2)

