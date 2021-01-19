Texas freshman DeYona Gaston to miss the rest of her debut season

DeYona Gaston's first season in a Texas uniform is over.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer told reporters on Tuesday that Gaston will miss the rest of the 2020-21 basketball season. According to Schaefer, Gaston needs surgery to repair a stress fracture in her shin.

A 6-2 forward from Pearland, Gaston was a late addition to UT's 2020 recruiting class. Gaston originally signed with Mississippi State while Schaefer was the coach there. After Schaefer took over at Texas this past April, Gaston was granted a release from her commitment to Mississippi State and she followed the coach to Austin.

Gaston was averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. Her 21 blocks led a Texas team that has only stuffed 53 shots.

Gaston started in three of the 11 games that she appeared in. Earlier this month, Gaston was named the Big 12's freshman of the week after she scored 31 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in wins over Lamar and Iowa State.

For Texas, the loss of Gaston narrows an already small bench. With Gaston and fellow freshmen Elyssa Coleman (knee) out, Texas has 10 available players. Only three of those healthy Longhorns stand over six feet tall.

Texas (9-3, 3-2 Big 12) will host TCU (6-5, 1-5) on Wednesday. UT is looking to rebound from a 74-66 loss at Texas Tech that cost the Longhorns a spot in the AP's poll.