Women’s preview: Texas vs. TCU

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. TCU

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 45-4. The two teams split last season's two games and TCU won for the first time in Austin.

PROJECTED STARTERS

About the Longhorns: Schaefer said on Tuesday that freshman forward DeYona Gaston needs surgery to repair a stress fracture in her shin and will miss the rest of the season. Gaston leads Texas in blocks and was averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. ... Following a 74-66 loss at Texas Tech on Sunday, Texas dropped out of the AP poll for the first time since the preseason. ... Collier has recorded a double-double in three of her last four games. ... In the Big 12, Collier's 37 turnovers have been exceeded by only the 39 giveaways recorded by West Virginia guard Madisen Smith.

About the Horned Frogs: Heard has recorded four 20-point games this season. Her older brother, Jerrod, played football at Texas from 2014-18. ... Jackson is a graduate transfer from Texas A&M. ... In her three seasons, Morris has never attempted a 3-pointer. ... After finishing in second place in the Big 12 last season, TCU needed overtime this past Sunday to secure its first conference win this season.