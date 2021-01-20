Texas 71, TCU 54: Unranked Longhorns rebound as Charli Collier challenges a school record

As she walked into her postgame press conference on Wednesday, Texas junior Charli Collier made an off-handed remark about her performance for the night.

The 23 points that she scored against TCU? Not too shabby. A career-high 20 rebounds? Texas will gladly take that. The 6-for-22 shooting performance? Collier, who is admittedly her worst critic, muttered "that's terrible" as she found her seat.

But behind that "terrible" effort, Collier led UT to a 71-54 win at the Erwin Center. With the win, Texas improved to 10-3. The Longhorns are 4-2 in Big 12 play.

"I had a 20-20 game. That's rare and not a lot of people do that so I'm proud of my performance," Collier said. "That 6-for-22 is not good."

Turnovers were an early theme as both teams slogged through a sloppy start on Wednesday. A bucket by junior Joanne Allen-Taylor in the quarter's waning seconds, though, gave the Longhorns a 16-14 lead.

Allen-Taylor's first points of the night proved to be just a warm-up act. As Texas extended its lead to 14 points in the second quarter, Allen-Taylor knocked down all four of her shots and drew a charge on defense. Allen-Taylor's 11-point outburst was aided by two 3-pointers and the completion of a 3-point play that the 5-8 guard set up with an offensive rebound.

Allen-Taylor got open on her 3-point attempts as Texas took advantage of TCU choosing to shade multiple defenders towards Collier. On one of those 3-pointers, Allen-Taylor was set up by Collier herself. The other 3-point was made after freshman Ashley Chevalier received a pass from a double-teamed Collier and whipped the ball to Allen-Taylor.

Following a 74-66 loss at Texas Tech on Sunday, Texas coach Vic Schaefer criticized his players for passing up too many open shots in Lubbock. Three days later, Allen-Taylor did not have any reservations about shooting the basketball against the Horned Frogs.

"I feel like if I feel good about the shot, I'm going to take it," said Allen-Taylor, who finished with 18 points. "Tonight, I felt good about the shot that I had and I took it."

Up 38-24 at halftime, Texas outscored TCU in each of the final two quarters. The Horned Frogs (6-6, 1-6 Big 12) failed to get closer than 11 points for the rest of the night.

Wednesday's 17-point victory was the most-lopsided win for Texas in conference play this season. It was recorded just days after that surprising loss in Lubbock cost the Longhorns their place in the Associated Press' poll.

Texas will now shift its attention to this Saturday's trip to Iowa State. The Cyclones (10-4, 6-1) are ranked 24th nationally.

"We had to respond after taking a hard loss to Tech and I think we did that," Allen-Taylor said. "We practiced hard and we just focused on the next one and this is how we got the win."

The Big 12's second-leading scorer, Collier led all of the Longhorns and Horned Frogs in scoring on Wednesday. When it came to rebounding, 12 of her boards were offensive.

Ten of Collier's rebounds were earned in the first quarter. That quickly put her on a pace to challenge Retha Swindell's school record of 25, which was set in a 1978 game against Baylor. Collier had snagged 19 rebounds by the end of the third quarter, but her night featured only one more board.

Texas last witnessed a 20-point, 20-rebound performance in 2012. During an 80-53 win over Jackson State in November of that year, Nneka Enemkpali recorded 24 points and 20-rebounds.

"Man, 20 rebounds, that's a full night's work right there," Schaefer said. "She did a great job for us."

This marks the second time that Collier has flirted with Texas history this season. This past November, her 44-point game against North Texas fell four points shy of tying the school record that Danielle Viglione established in 1994.

Tip-ins: TCU was led by Michelle Berry's 14 points. ... Junior forward Audrey Warren exited the game with an undisclosed injury. Schaefer did not offer an update on Warren's status after the game. ... Sophomore guard Celeste Taylor added 14 points for Texas, which improved to 9-1 in its home games. This marked the third straight game that fans have not been permitted inside of the Erwin Center.