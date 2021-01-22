Women’s preview: Texas at No. 24 Iowa State

SATURDAY'S GAME

Texas at No. 24 Iowa State

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN2/105.3 FM

About the series: Iowa State leads 21-20. Iowa State is the only program in the Big 12 that boasts a winning record in its all-time series with Texas.

About the Longhorns: Junior forward Audrey Warren (concussion protocol) will miss Saturday's game. ... In a 74-59 win over Iowa State in Austin on Jan. 3, five Longhorns scored in double figures. Allen-Taylor led the team with 16 points. ... Against TCU on Wednesday, Collier became the eighth player in school history to grab 20 rebounds in a single game. ... A graduate transfer from Duke, Lambert needs just two more points to reach the 700-point mark for her career.

About the Cyclones: During its four-game winning streak, Iowa State knocked off a Baylor team that was ranked sixth in the country at the time. ... Joens and Collier are the Big 12's two leading scorers. ... Against Texas Tech on Jan. 10, the Cyclones made a school-record 19 3-pointers. ... Izzi Zingaro, a 6-4 forward who originally signed as part of Iowa State's 2021 recruiting class, has joined the team early.

