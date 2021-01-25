Texas women's basketball remains unranked as the Associated Press judges the nation's best basketball teams

Despite a good week on the basketball court, Texas remained unranked by the Associated Press on Monday.

Texas appeared on 19 of the AP's 30 ballots and earned the 26th-most points in this week's poll. The Longhorns, though, fell 14 points shy of the 66 points that No. 25 South Dakota State accumulated.

The week's rankings were topped by Louisville (14-0). The Big 12 was represented by No. 9 Baylor (10-2) and No. 24 West Virginia (11-2).

Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) went 2-0 this past week. On Wednesday, the Longhorns recorded a 17-point win over TCU at the Erwin Center. Three days later, Texas journeyed to Iowa State for a 70-59 win.

The win over an Iowa State team that was listed 24th in last week's poll was UT's first against a ranked opponent this season. The victory also corrected a recent skid on the road in which Texas was beaten soundly in its games at West Virginia and Texas Tech.

UT has two games posted on this week's schedule. Texas will travel to Oklahoma State (9-5, 5-3) this Wednesday. On Saturday night, the Longhorns will host Texas Tech (8-7, 3-6).

How Danny Davis voted

The American-Statesman casts one of AP's 30 ballots. Here is how Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parentheses:

Louisville (14-0) North Carolina State (11-) South Carolina (12-1) Connecticut (10-0) Maryland (11-1) UCLA (9-2) Texas A&M (14-1) Baylor (10-2) Stanford (12-2) Arizona (11-2) South Florida (10-1) Oregon (11-3) Michigan (10-1) Indiana (9-3) West Virginia (11-2) South Dakota State (13-2) Gonzaga (13-2) DePaul (9-3) Ohio State (8-1) Tennessee (10-3) Kentucky (11-4) Georgia (12-2) Georgia Tech (8-3) Texas (11-3) Iowa State (10-5)

