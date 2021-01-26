Women’s preview: Texas at Oklahoma State

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Texas at Oklahoma State

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

TV/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 36-15. The Longhorns have won the last 12 games in this series. Three of UT's five wins in Stillwater during this winning streak have been decided by six points or less.

About the Longhorns: After averaging 22.5 points and 19.5 rebounds in wins over TCU and Iowa State, Collier was named the Big 12's player of the week on Monday. ... Either Collier or Allen-Taylor has led Texas in scoring in all but one of UT's games. ... Freshman guard Ashley Chevalier came off the bench and recorded 21 minutes of playing time in last Saturday's 70-59 win at Iowa State. .... Texas is 10-1 in games in which it either led or was tied at the end of the first quarter.

About the Cowgirls: UC Davis' Sage Stobbart is the only player in the nation who is averaging more blocks than Mack, who's swatting away 3.9 shots per game. ... Against Texas Tech on Jan. 2, Asberry knocked down all six of her 3-point attempts. ... Keys has been named the Big 12's freshman of the week once this season. ... Collins' father, Terry, played for a men's team at Oklahoma State that reached the Final Four in 1995.