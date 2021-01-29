Women’s preview: Texas vs. Texas Tech

SATURDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. Texas Tech

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 75-30. Texas Tech snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Longhorns with a 74-66 win in Lubbock earlier this month.

About the Longhorns: Texas has struggled on the road but is 9-1 at home. UT's only loss at the Erwin Center was a 66-61 setback to a Texas A&M team that's currently ranked eighth in the country. ... Collier, the Big 12's reigning player of the week, scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 68-51 loss at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. ... Lambert, the point guard graduate transfer from Duke, has committed more than one turnover in a game only twice in 13 appearances. ... Texas and Texas Tech are tied for the Big 12 lead in free throws attempted (315).

About the Lady Raiders: Texas Tech last swept a season series against Texas in 2013. .... Gray and Gordon have combined for 14 20-point games this season. Gray's season high was a 28-point effort at West Virginia on Jan. 13. Gordon scored 28 against Incarnate Word. ... Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson (103) and Gordon (102) are the only players in the Big 12 who have attempted at least 100 3-pointers this season. ... Texas Tech is averaging a conference-low 13.5 turnovers per game.