Texas 72, Texas Tech 53: Led by a 19-0 run and 'piranhas on a roast,' UT cruises to a win

Kyra Lambert knows that she was blessed to play basketball on Saturday night.

Lambert has watched from afar as basketball seasons and games have been called off across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Duke is one of those programs that has cancelled its season. Duke is also the school that Lambert, a 5-9 point guar left this off-season as a graduate transfer.

"Every single time we step on the court is a blessing," Lambert surmised. "We have to play like that and we have to look at it that way."

Fueled by "an attitude of gratitude," Lambert led the Longhorns on a 19-0 run in UT's 72-53 win over Texas Tech at the Erwin Center on Saturday. With the win, Texas improved its record to 12-4. The Longhorns are 6-3 in Big 12 play.

Texas and Texas Tech were tied four times in the opening quarter. Up 18-15 at the end of the first frame, Texas attempted to distance itself from its guest by halftime but a 3-point play by Maka Jackson pulled Texas Tech within 21-20 with 6:11 left in the second quarter.

Then Texas went on a run.

Starting with a basket by Charli Collier, Texas was responsible for the next eight scores at the Erwin Center. By the time that Vivian Gray scored for Texas Tech with 58 seconds left, Texas had built a 40-23 lead.

"I feel like that was our best quarter, our second quarter was our best quarter," Collier said. "It was really good having all five players playing really good defense because that fed into our offense."

Four Longhorns scored during that run, but the three biggest shots belonged to Lambert. The Cibolo native sank three 3-pointers during a minute-long shooting spree. Two of those makes came during a sequence in which Texas Tech never touched the ball due to an off-ball foul that was called while Lambert was shooting her first 3-pointer.

Lambert finished the game with 11 points. She added six rebounds and five assists and had no turnovers. That performance reminded Collier of a veteran point guard she had previously played with at Texas.

"It's like playing with Sug (Sutton) all over again," Collier said.

As Texas went on its 19-0 run, Texas Tech only attempted two shots. The Lady Raiders committed five turnovers during that span.

"That's five minutes of 40 minutes of hell," said UT coach Vic Schaefer, who compared his defense to "piranhas on a roast" at one point. "That's my vision for this team and for our program."

Texas Tech never got closer than 14 points in the second half. Texas Tech scored the first six points of the second half, but the Longhorns earned the 16-14 win on that quarter's scoreboard. That performance came early two weeks after it was doomed by a 2-for-19 shooting performance in the third quarter of a 74-66 loss in Lubbock.

"The beginning of the third quarter was not our best," Lambert said. "We wanted to keep that momentum and energy that we had at the end of the second. We just needed to settle down. After Coach called that timeout, we regrouped and came out and handled business."

The Longhorns were led by Collier's 30 points, which was the second-best offensive effort of her Texas tenure. The 6-5 junior also grabbed 19 rebounds. She secured her nation-leading 12th double-double performance with 6:26 left in the second quarter.

Sophomore guard Celeste Taylor chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday night. Defensively, Texas turned Texas Tech's 19 turnovers into 23 points.

Tip-ins: Texas Tech was led by the 12 points scored by both Gray and Jackson. ... Texas will travel to rival Oklahoma this upcoming Wednesday. ... Texas junior Audrey Warren (concussion protocol) missed her third straight game.