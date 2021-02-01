Loss to Oklahoma State costs Texas dearly at the AP's ballot box

For the third week in a row, Texas did not have its name mentioned among the 25 best basketball teams in the nation.

Texas was again left unranked in the Associated Press' newest poll, which was released on Monday. Texas only appeared on the ballot submitted by American-Statesman beat reporter Danny Davis. Last week, Texas appeared on 19 ballots and received the 26th-most points.

Texas (12-4, 6-3 Big 12) split its two games this past week. UT's week opened with a disappointing 68-51 loss at Oklahoma State. The Longhorns did later rebound with a 72-53 win over Texas Tech at home.

Undefeated Louisville earned the top spot in a poll that included only two of the Big 12's teams this week. Baylor (12-2, 7-1) checked in at No. 8. West Virginia (13-2, 7-2) was ranked 21st. Iowa State (11-6, 7-3) also received votes from three members of the AP's electorate.

UT will play twice this week. Oklahoma is set to host the Longhorns on Wednesday night. After it is done with its Red River Rival, Texas must start preparing for a Saturday showdown at the Erwin Center against West Virginia.

How Danny Davis voted

The American-Statesman casts one of AP's 30 ballots. Here is how Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parentheses:

Louisville (16-0) South Carolina (14-1) Texas A&M (16-1) Connecticut (11-1) UCLA (10-2) Baylor (12-2) North Carolina State (11-1) Stanford (15-2) Ohio State (10-1) Arizona (11-2) South Florida (10-1) Oregon (11-3) Michigan (10-1) Maryland (12-2) West Virginia (13-2) Gonzaga (15-2) South Dakota State (13-2) Tennessee (12-3) Kentucky (13-4) Indiana (10-4) Georgia Tech (9-3) Northwestern (9-3) Stephen F. Austin (16-2) Texas (12-4) Arkansas (13-6)

