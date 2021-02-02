Women’s preview: Texas at Oklahoma

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Texas at Oklahoma

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Oklahoma/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 35-25. The Longhorns won both of last year's games against their Red River rival.

About the Longhorns: On Monday, Collier was among the 20 names on the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award. ... Texas has used the same starting lineup in its last three games. The Longhorns are 4-1 when they start Allen-Taylor, Taylor, Lambert, Ortiz and Collier together. ... In last Saturday's 72-53 win over Texas Tech, Taylor (10 points, 11 rebounds) recorded the second double-double performance of her career. ... Texas associate head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was formerly an all-conference point guard at Oklahoma.

About the Sooners: Three times this season, Oklahoma has played only six players in a conference game because of COVID-19 protocols. That's been the case in each of the last two wins. Gregory (38.1) and Robertson (37.5) rank first and third in the Big 12 in minutes played per game. ... The Big 12's leader in made 3-pointers during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, Robertson has knocked down a conference-leading 52 deep shots this winter. ... Williams is the only Sooner who has been named the Big 12's player of the week this season. ... Oklahoma last beat Texas in 2017.