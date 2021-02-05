Women’s preview: Texas vs. No. 21 West Virginia

SATURDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. No. 21 West Virginia

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 13-9. West Virginia beat the Longhorns by 34 points in January.

About the Longhorns: UT's 92-58 loss at West Virginia on Jan. 9 was the program's worst loss in Big 12 play since 2013. ... Texas is 10-1 in home games. ... If the season ended today, Collier's scoring average would be the fourth-best in school history. She has scored at least 30 points in her last two games. ... On Wednesday at Oklahoma, junior forward Audrey Warren scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in her first action since Jan. 20. She had missed the previous three games because of the concussion protocol.

About the Mountaineers: West Virginia has won nine straight games. No. 8 Baylor and West Virginia are the only Big 12 teams ranked by the Associated Press. ... If the season ended today, Gondrezick's scoring average would be the second-best in school history.. ... Before she ended up at West Virginia in 2019, Martinez signed with both Texas and a Mississippi State team that was coached by Schaefer. ... Niblack ranks second in the Big 12 in blocked shots, but her 29 stuffs trail Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack by 46.