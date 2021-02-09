Women’s preview: Texas vs. Oklahoma State

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV, radio: Longhorn Network, 105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 36-16. Oklahoma State snapped a 12-game losing streak in this series with a 68-51 win on Jan. 27.

About the Longhorns: Texas is 10-2 at home, with the losses to ranked Texas A&M and West Virginia teams. ... Nationally, only Auburn's Unique Thompson (5.7) and Michigan's Naz Hillmon (5.5) are averaging more offensive rebounds per game than Collier's 5.3. ... UT's 5.2 3-pointers per game is the second-lowest average in the Big 12. ... One of reserve forward Lauren Ebo's two 30-minute games came against Oklahoma State last month.

About the Cowgirls: Oklahoma State has won each of its last five games by at least 14 points. The Cowgirls appeared on four of the ballots for the Associated Press' poll this week. ... On Monday, Mack and Keys were named the Big 12's player and freshman of the week. ... Mack leads the nation with her 80 blocks and 240 rebounds . By herself, she has more blocks than all but 20 of the 336 Division I teams. ... Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 team that's making less than 70% of its free throws.