Texas 64, Oklahoma State 53: Longhorns gain some momentum ahead of battle with Baylor

Victory.

Revenge.

History.

Those were three storylines worth noting after Texas took care of Oklahoma State at the Erwin Center on Wednesday night. With the 64-53 win, Texas avenged last month's 17-point loss in Stillwater. The Longhorns were also victorious on the same night that Charli Collier became the 47th member of the 1,000-point club at Texas.

The evening was certainly a notable one for Texas. But how long do the Longhorns (14-5, 8-4 Big 12) get to celebrate with No. 7 Baylor on deck?

"I would say about 20 more minutes," sophomore guard Celeste Taylor joked in her postgame press conference.

"Midnight," UT coach Vic Schaefer later said.

With the temperature dipping below 40 degrees outside the Erwin Center, both offenses struggled to warm up on Wednesday. Oklahoma State held a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Cowgirls missed 10 of their 15 field goal attempts. Texas, meanwhile, was 4-for-17 from the floor.

By halftime, Oklahoma State's shooting percentage had plummeted to 20.7%. At 34.4%, Texas wasn't faring that much better. Still, Texas was up 30-17 at the intermission due to a scintillating second-session stretch by Collier.

In the second quarter, Collier scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. With Natasha Mack, the nation's leading shot blocker and rebounder, sidelined for much of the quarter, Collier was successful on five of her seven shots. Two of those makes were 3-pointers. The junior forward also blocked three shots as Oklahoma State made one field goal and scored four total points.

"I thought her second quarter was very dominant, no question about it," Schaefer said.

Behind 12 points and two steals from Taylor, Texas further distanced itself from Oklahoma State in the third quarter. In the quarter's final seconds, Collier put back a miss by Taylor to give UT a 52-33 lead. Taylor then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and hit a buzzer-beating jumper.

"We don't stop playing, we are always playing hard," Taylor said. "Even if somebody misses a shot, our teammates are there to rebound. We're always hustling together."

With 28 points and 19 rebounds on Wednesday, Collier recorded her 14th double-double of the season. Taylor added 18 points for Texas and junior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor finished with 10 points.

Defensively, Texas abandoned its full-court press but forced 13 turnovers that led to 17 points. UT held Oklahoma State to a 35.7 shooting percentage, which was eight points below the Cowgirls' season-long average.

"We were great (on defense)," Collier said. "We had hands on the balls from the one position to the five. It was just great. We focused more on that and our offense took care of itself."

Collier exited the game with exactly 1,000 career points. She was recognized in a short ceremony after the game. The draft-eligible junior then side-stepped a question about her future and a trade on Wednesday that saw Dallas acquire the top pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

"I feel like right now, me as a player, I have to focus on this season, focus on winning and focus on the next game after next," Collier said. "I do know when the time comes at the end of season, I will sit down with my mom and Coach Schaefer and we will for sure make a decision about that."

Texas will now turn its attention to a trip on Sunday to see Baylor. The Lady Bears (15-2, 10-1) have won 22 of the last 23 games in their series with Texas.

Tip-ins: Oklahoma State (14-6, 10-4) was led by the 16 points scored by Mack. An Oklahoma State spokesperson declined to divulge why Mack exited the game with 7:55 left in the second quarter and opened the second half in the locker room... Texas improved to 5-0 following losses. UT dropped an 81-75 decision to West Virginia this past Saturday.