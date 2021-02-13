Women’s preview: Texas at No. 7 Baylor

Hookem

SUNDAY'S GAME

Texas at No. 7 Baylor, 4 p.m., Ferrell Center in Waco

TV, radio: ESPN2, 105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 58-43. Baylor has won 22 of the past 23 meetings.

About the Longhorns: Collier ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring and recently became the 47th player in school history to score 1,000 career points. In her four previous games against Baylor, however, Collier has never scored more than seven points. ... In the 14 games since Texas knocked down 12 3-pointers against Idaho on Dec. 9 — tied for third-most in school history — it has made more than six 3-pointers twice. ... Texas is 12-1 when it leads or is tied at the end of the first quarter. ... In a 64-53 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Lauren Ebo was responsible for the lone point scored by the Texas bench.

About the Lady Bears: Baylor entered the weekend with a half-game lead over West Virginia atop the Big 12 standings. Baylor and the 19th-ranked Mountaineers were the only Big 12 teams ranked this week. ... Richards, the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, leads the Big 12 in assists average. ... Smith, who also scored the 1,000th point of her career on Wednesday, is the only Lady Bear to be named the Big 12's player of the week this season. ... Iowa State is the only Big 12 school that has beaten Baylor since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Danny Davis