Inclement weather forces the Texas women to clear their basketball, softball schedules

Due to inclement weather, two Texas teams now have some free time on Wednesday.

On Monday, the women's basketball and softball programs at Texas both found out that their games on Wednesday had been postponed. UT was supposed to travel to TCU for a basketball game. The Longhorns were also set to host North Texas' softball team on that date.

The Big 12 has not yet announced any information about a rescheduled rematch between the Longhorns and Horned Frogs, who met in Austin on Jan. 20. Last week, the conference moved a coronavirus-delayed battle between Texas and Oklahoma into an open slot on Feb. 27.

Texas will attempt to reschedule its softball game against a North Texas team that it is also supposed to play in Frisco this Friday. So far, Texas has had to call off all six of its scheduled games because of the weather in Austin. A season-opening showcase that featured the No. 3 (Arizona), No. 6 (Texas) and No. 8 (Alabama) teams in the nation was cancelled this past weekend.

Not all of UT's athletic teams will be idle in the middle of this week. The men's basketball squad has had its game at Oklahoma pushed back to Wednesday. The Longhorns and Sooners were originally supposed to meet in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday.