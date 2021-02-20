Women’s preview: Texas vs. Kansas State

Hookem

SUNDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m., Erwin Center

TV, radio: Longhorn Network, 105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 24-17. UT recorded a 62-52 win in Manhattan on Dec. 21.

About the Longhorns: The game at TCU was rescheduled because of inclement weather, so Texas hasn't played since a 60-35 loss at Baylor last Sunday. UT's 35-point performance in that game was tied for the second-worst in program history. ... Collier scored a season-low two points against Baylor but still ranks among the top five scorers in the Big 12. ... Texas is 11-2 at home, but Kansas State has won on each of its last two trips to Austin. ... The 38 points the Longhorns scored off of turnovers in their first game against Kansas State are their second-highest total of the season.

About the Wildcats: Picked to finish fourth in the Big 12's preseason poll, Kansas State has lost 11 of its last 12 games. ... If the season ended today, Lee's scoring average would be the third-best mark in Kansas State's record book. ... Ranke needs 31 more points to become the 43rd Wildcat to score 1,000 points in a career. ... Junior guard Christianna Carr, who has missed three of Kansas State's last four games, is averaging 14.2 points.

— Danny Davis