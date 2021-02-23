Future Longhorns Harmon, Hunter and Moore join Texas' list of McDonald's All-Americans

Texas will soon add three All-Americans to its roster.

Texas signees Rori Harmon, Kyndall Hunter and Aaliyah Moore were all named McDonald's All-Americans on Tuesday. Twenty-four boys and 24 girls earned All-American status this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a McDonald's All-American game won't be played this season. Had a game actually happened, the future Longhorns would have been teammates on the West squad. Harmon and Hunter are already playing together in the backcourt of an undefeated Cypress Creek team. A forward, Moore is averaging 24.9 points and 10 rebounds per game at Moore High in Oklahoma this season.

Starting with Nina Norman in 2002, Texas had previously welcomed 23 McDonald's All-Americans into its program. Three players on UT's team this season — graduate transfer Kyra Lambert, junior Charli Collier and sophomore Celeste Taylor — were McDonald's All-Americans in high school.

Harmon, Hunter and Moore are all regarded as top-25 recruits by espnW HoopGurlz. According to ESPN, Texas signed the fourth-best recruiting class in the nation back in November.