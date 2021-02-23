Women’s preview: Texas at Kansas

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Texas at Kansas, 7 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.

TV/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 30-11. The Longhorns recorded a 79-72 win over Kansas in Austin on Jan. 14.

About the Longhorns: When it beat Kansas in January, 51 of Texas' 79 points came from Collier and Taylor. ... On Tuesday, Collier was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. ... Texas has not let an opponent score more than 60 points in any of its past three games. Two of the teams that UT faced in that stretch — Baylor and Oklahoma State — received the seventh and 26th-most points in the AP's poll this week. ... Warren has fouled out of three of her last four games. One of the Longhorns' top defenders, Warren was in the concussion protocol the last time these teams played.

About the Jayhawks: Texas has won 16 of the last 17 games in this series. The outlier in that span was Kansas' 82-67 upset in Lawrence last season. ... In its last two losses, Kansas has scored 82 and 98 points. ... In an overtime loss to Texas Tech this past Saturday, Kersgieter set career highs for points (29) and rebounds (16). ... At 87.4% and 82.3%, Kersgieter and Franklin are currently two of the five best free-throw shooters in the Big 12.