Women’s preview: Texas vs. Oklahoma

SATURDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 36-25. The Longhorns recorded a 69-58 win in Norman earlier this month.

About the Longhorns: Texas has held its last four opponents to 60 points or less. ... Only Troy's Alexus Dye (17) has more double-double games than Collier's 16. ... Texas ranks 14th nationally in turnover margin (6.05). ... At Kansas on Wednesday, Warren recorded the first double-double of her career (12 points, 10 rebounds). She's the great-granddaughter of Charley Bartlett, who helped create the first Sooner Schooner at Oklahoma.

About the Sooners: Robertson leads the Big 12 with 73 3-pointers. As an entire team, Texas has made 109. ... Williams has scored at least 10 points in each of her 16 games. ... In a 76-60 win at TCU on Wednesday, OU recorded its largest margin of victory against a Big 12 team this season. ... Oklahoma last beat Texas in Austin in 2013.