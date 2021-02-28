Women’s preview: Texas vs. No. 7 Baylor

MONDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. No. 7 Baylor, 6 p.m., Erwin Center

TV, radio: ESPN2, 105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 58-44. Baylor has won 23 of the past 24 meetings. The Lady Bears last lost in Austin in 2010.

About the Longhorns: Two of the three lowest-scoring games in UT's history have been recorded over two of the program's last four games against Baylor. The Longhorns were beaten 60-35 in Waco on Feb. 14. ... So far, Texas is 6-0 after losses this season. The Longhorns are coming off an overtime setback against Oklahoma on Saturday. ... In five career games, Collier is averaging 2.8 points against the Lady Bears. Baylor is the only Big 12 school that Collier has never had a 20-point performance against. ... Taylor pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds in the Oklahoma loss.

About the Lady Bears: Baylor has claimed at least a share of its 11th straight regular-season championship in the Big 12. A win on Monday would secure Baylor this season's outright crown. ... A graduate transfer from Stanford, DiJonai Carrington is averaging 12.5 points per game off of Baylor's bench. ... Baylor leads the nation in assists per game (22.2), field goal percentage defense (31.6) and rebound margin (18.9). ... The 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Richards is seven assists shy of third place on Baylor's all-time assists chart.

For subscribers:Golden: As Longhorn bricks pile up, big man Jericho Sims remains underutilized