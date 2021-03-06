Women’s preview: Texas at TCU

SUNDAY'S GAME

Texas at TCU, 1 p.m., Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth

TV, radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 46-4. The Longhorns recorded a 71-54 win over TCU in Austin on Jan. 20.

About the Longhorns: After losing their last two games, the Longhorns are looking to avoid dropping three straight games in the same season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. Schaefer hasn't lost three straight since Mississippi State's 2013-14 season. ... Win or lose, Texas is locked into the fifth seed for the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns will play Iowa State in the quarterfinals. ... With 23 points and 20 rebounds, Collier recorded UT's first 20-20 game since 2012 in the last meeting between these two schools. ... Warren attended high school in Fort Worth, but she has played only 14 minutes over the Longhorns' last two trips to her hometown.

About the Horned Frogs: Schaefer referred to Heard on Friday as "one of the great players in our league." She had 31 points and a school-record 11 steals in an 83-79 win over Oklahoma on Thursday. She missed a triple-double by one rebound. ... TCU is 8-5 at home this season. ... Diggs has scored at least 10 points in four of her last five games. ... Freshman Aja Holmes leads TCU with 38 3-pointers.