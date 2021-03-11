Big 12 women’s tournament preview: Texas vs. Iowa State

FRIDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. Iowa State, 10:30 a.m., Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV, radio: ESPNU, 105.3

About the series: The all-time series is tied 21-21. Iowa State and Texas are seeded fourth and fifth in the Big 12 Tournament.

About the Longhorns: Texas has already recorded 74-59 and 70-59 wins over the Cyclones this season. TCU's 2019 team was the last that Texas beat three times in the same season. ... On Wednesday, Collier was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team. She also was voted onto the conference's all-defensive squad. ... Collier announced Sunday that she will enter the WNBA draft after this season. ... In the past four games, Warren recorded the first two double-doubles of her college career. ... Schaefer wouldn't name any players who will miss this game, but he did say the Longhorns would be short-handed for reasons that aren't related to COVID-19 or disciplinary issues.

About the Cyclones: Donarski was named the Big 12's freshman of the year. Of the 15 regular-season Big 12 freshman of the week awards handed out, nine were won by Donarski (five times), Feuerbach (twice) or Ryan (twice). ... Joens is likely to break Bridget Carleton's school-record average of 21.7 points per game. ... Florida Gulf Coast, High Point and Arkansas are the only Division I teams that have made more 3-pointers than Iowa State, which has knocked down 252. ... The Cyclones beat Baylor and West Virginia, both nationally ranked, this season.