Big 12 women’s tournament preview: Texas vs. No. 6 Baylor

Texas vs. Baylor, noon, Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo. (Big 12 Tournament semifinals)

TV/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 58-45. Baylor has recorded 60-35 and 64-57 wins over the Longhorns this season.

About the Longhorns: The 13 3-pointers that Texas made in Friday's quarterfinals win over Iowa State were tied for the second-most in school history. Over its previous three games, Texas had made 15 3-pointers. ... With Audrey Warren and Karisma Ortiz ruled out for undisclosed reasons, Texas will have only eight available players on Saturday. ... If the season ended today, Collier's scoring average would be the sixth-best in school history. Her rebounding average would rank second. ... Texas is 6-4 in games played outside of Austin.

About the Lady Bears: Baylor has won 24 of its last 25 games against Texas. Three of those have come in the Big 12 Tournament. ... Smith was named the Big 12's player of the year earlier this week. ... Baylor held all-conference honoree Lauren Heard to a 1-of-17 shooting performance in its tournament-opening rout of TCU. ... DiJonai Carrington, who has picked up the Big 12's sixth player award this season, has scored at least 10 points in 11 of her last 12 games.