Charli Collier becomes the fifth Longhorn to earn AP All-American accolades

Texas junior Charli Collier was given a second-team designation on the Associated Press’ All-American team on Wednesday.

Texas last had an AP All-American on its roster in 2007. In total, five Longhorns have earned AP All-American accolades: Edwina Brown (1999, 2000), Stacy Stephens (2003, 2004), Heather Schreiber (2004), Tiffany Jackson (2005, 2006, 2007) and Collier (2021).

This season, Collier is averaging 20.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. If the season were to end today, that scoring average would rank sixth in UT’s history. Only Retha Swindell during the 1976-77 (15.5) and 1977-78 (11.9) seasons grabbed more rebounds on a per-game basis.

Nationally, Collier ranks third with her 17 double-double performances. Only Troy’s Alexus Dye and Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack have topped Collier’s 315 rebounds.

A 6-5 forward, Collier will turn pro after this season. ESPN recently predicted that Collier would be the first section if she declared for the WNBA draft.

Texas will open its 33rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament against Bradley on Monday. Texas and Bradley are meeting at Texas State University at 7 p.m.

How Danny Davis voted

The American-Statesman casts one of the AP's 30 ballots. Here is how Danny Davis voted:

FIRST TEAM

Louisville G Dana Evans

Arizona G Aari McDonald

Connecticut G Paige Bueckers

South Carolina F Aliyah Boston

Baylor F NaLyssa Smith

SECOND TEAM

Kentucky G Rhyne Howard

Iowa G Caitlin Clark

Maryland G Ashley Owusu

Michigan F Naz Hillmon

NC State Elissa Cunane

THIRD TEAM