NCAA women’s tournament preview: Texas vs. Bradley

MONDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. Bradley, 7 p.m., University Events Center, San Marcos (NCAA Tournament first round)

TV/radio: ESPN2/105.3

About the series: This is the first meeting between Texas and Bradley.

About Texas: Collier, Lambert and Warren are the only Longhorns to ever appear in the NCAA Tournament. Combined, they've logged 46 tournament minutes. ... Collier was voted onto the Associated Press' All-American team last week. A second-team honoree, she is UT's first AP All-American since 2007. ... Texas ranks 26th nationally in turnovers forced (19.48 per game). ... Over his eight seasons at Mississippi State, Schaefer went 16-5 in the NCAA Tournament with two appearances in the championship game.

About Bradley: While sixth-seeded Texas' 33 NCAA Tournament appearances rank fourth all-time, Bradley grabbed an 11th seed in its first-ever NCAA women's appearance. ... Haack is 55 points shy of tying Bradley's career scoring record (Karen Anderson, 1,679 points). ... Despite having one player taller than six foot who's playing more than five minutes per game, Bradley ranks 10th nationally with 138 blocked shots ... All-time, Bradley is 2-14 against Big 12 schools and it last played a team from that conference in 2015.