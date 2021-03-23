NCAA women’s tournament preview: Texas vs. UCLA

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Texas vs. UCLA, 8 p.m., Alamodome, San Antonio (NCAA Tournament second round)

TV/radio: ESPN2/105.3

About the series: UCLA leads 7-6. Their last meeting was UCLA's 84-75 win in the third round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

About the Longhorns: The sixth seed in the Hemisfair Region, Texas recorded an 81-62 win over Bradley in its tournament opener. ... A point guard and graduate transfer from Duke, Lambert has committed one or no turnovers in 19 of her 26 appearances. ... Taylor has recorded at least four steals in seven games this season. The career-high eight steals that she had in UT's season opener tied for the fifth-best total in school history. ... Collier has 18 double-double performances this season. All of UCLA's players have combined for 10.

About the Bruins: Seeded third, UCLA beat Wyoming 69-48 in the first round. ... Onyenwere, the first Bruin to be twice named an All-American by the Associated Press, has been a third-team honoree in each of the last two years. ... Against USC on Feb. 26, Osborne recorded the ninth triple-double in school history (18 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds). ... Chou spent the first two years of her career at Baylor. As a freshman in 2017, the Texas native scored four points in an Elite 8 showdown Mississippi State, which was then coached by UT's Schaefer.